Protesters rally against Split Oak toll road as Orange County weighs project

The Brief Protesters gathered at the Orange County Administration Building to oppose a proposed toll road through Split Oak Forest. Critics say the project threatens conservation land and could spur future development, despite a county budget shortfall. Supporters argue the road is needed for traffic relief, and commissioners are reviewing environmental impacts.



Opponents of a proposed toll road cutting through the Split Oak Forest conservation area gathered outside the Orange County Administration Building on Tuesday, renewing objections ahead of a county discussion on the controversial project.

Members of the Save the Split Oak group protested hours before commissioners were asked to review environmental impacts tied to a planned 14-mile toll road proposed by the Central Florida Expressway Authority.

The backstory:

The road would connect Orange and Osceola counties and is intended to ease traffic congestion in the area.

Critics argue the project would carve through protected conservation land that taxpayers paid millions to preserve, while also encouraging future development and worsening traffic problems.

Protesters questioned why the county would support a costly infrastructure project while facing a reported budget shortfall.

Supporters of the project say the road is needed to improve regional mobility. County commissioners are being asked to consider whether environmental impacts can be mitigated as part of the planning process.

The debate over Split Oak has stretched on for years, with environmental groups and residents repeatedly challenging the proposal. No final decision has been announced.