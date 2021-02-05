Protest outside Liberty High where student was slammed to ground by deputy

As some students demand justice for a student seen in a viral video being slammed to the ground by a school resource officer (SRO), the Osceola School Board is working on changes to prevent it from happening again.

They stand outside Liberty High at the end of the school day. Liberty High senior Treyvion Telfair says, "I want to see the deputy fired. He was wrong. He manhandled a 16-year-old girl and it was absolutely wrong. No man should handle any girl like that."

Students protest in reaction to Taylor Bracey being slammed to the ground by a school resource officer. Telfair says it should have been handled differently.

"We do need resource officers, I just feel like there should be a diverse of resource. I felt if it was a woman deputy, she would have handled it completely different."

Earlier this week, Osceola School Board member Julius Melendez talked about an SRO Policy Committee being formed, after hearing students' concerns.

He says they’ll create a guide for officers to follow. "We don’t want to take a one size fits all approach. High school student for instance you may have a football player that’s 300 pounds versus an 8th-grader in the elementary school that’s totally different way."

Around a dozen students from different schools showed up for the protest. Tosh Pyakuryal of The Florida Student Power Network says, "I think it’s really important for people to have their voice heard."

Eighteen-year-old Treyvion hopes the SRO policy committee will make a difference.

"All we want to do is lift our voices for Taylor. If that was my sister, I’d be completely outraged and angry and I want justice for her now."

While some of the students want the SRO's removed completely, board members say it's about training them not removing them. The new committee meets next week.

