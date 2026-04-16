5 charged in alleged luxury car theft ring tied to high-speed crash

The Brief A stolen BMW crashed on I-4 near Deltona during a chase and split in half, leading to a larger theft ring investigation. Deputies say suspects targeted luxury cars in gated communities using unlocked vehicles and keys left inside. Five people were arrested and charged with racketeering tied to nearly $3 million in losses.



A stolen BMW slammed into a pole and split in half during a high-speed chase on I-4 in Seminole County, as authorities later tied the driver to a larger luxury car theft ring operating across multiple Florida counties.

The crash, first reported in August, has now led to a broader investigation resulting in five arrests on racketeering charges, according to deputies.

The backstory:

Authorities say the suspects repeatedly targeted Orange County and surrounding areas, stealing cars directly from driveways and garages.

"This prolific group of luxury car thieves did not quit," said Deputy Sean Fitzgerald, describing what investigators call a coordinated operation targeting high-end vehicles in gated communities and residential neighborhoods. "They were casing the neighborhoods, looking for vehicles that they wanted to steal," Fitzgerald said.

Investigators allege the group often exploited unlocked vehicles and keys left inside, making off with cars worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

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"And sometimes this is all it took—an unlocked car door and keys left inside for them to steal cars worth hundreds of thousands of dollars," deputies said, describing the method used in multiple cases.

Officials say suspects would also follow victims home and slip into garages before doors closed.

"They didn’t care about people being home. They didn’t care about people being outside," Fitzgerald said.

Once inside vehicles or homes, investigators say the suspects took valuables and immediately attempted to cash out at nearby stores.

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"As soon as they stole them, they’re looking for credit cards or anything valuable in the car," Fitzgerald added.

The investigation revealed that even after arrests and bond releases, the group allegedly continued operating.

In the I-4 case, a stolen BMW crashed near Deltona and split in two during a pursuit. The driver has since been linked to the broader theft ring.

Authorities say the suspects now face racketeering charges tied to nearly $3 million in losses across multiple counties.

Deputies emphasized the thefts were often preventable, noting that many victims left vehicles unlocked with keys inside.

What you can do:

Officials are urging residents to secure vehicles and remove valuables, calling basic precautions the most effective defense against opportunistic theft.