Heartfelt tributes to Puerto Rican boxer Prichard Colón ahead of public funeral

The Brief Former Puerto Rican professional boxer Prichard Colón Meléndez passed away on August 13, 2026, at age 33, nearly 11 years after suffering a brain injury in the ring. The illegal blows to the back of the head that ended Colón's career in 2015 led the World Boxing Council to create the "Prichard Colón Rule," a zero-tolerance policy against rabbit punches. A public visitation will take place Tuesday, August 18, in Winter Park, followed by a funeral service and burial on Wednesday, August 19.



A funeral service and burial will be held for former Puerto Rican professional boxer Prichard Colón Meléndez, who died on August 13, 2026 – nearly 11 years after sustaining a life-altering brain injury in the ring.

He was 33 years old.

Prichard "Digget" Colon – a rising and undefeated super welterweight fighter born in Maitland, Florida – suffered a brain injury from illegal "rabbit punches" during a 2015 bout against Terrel Williams. The World Boxing Council (WBC) adopted a zero-tolerance policy on rabbit punches, warning boxers and trainers against their use and urging referees to penalize fighters who deliver them.

FAIRFAX, VA - OCTOBER 17: Prichard Colon (L) and Terrel Williams exchange punches in their super welterweights bout at EagleBank Arena on the campus of George Mason University on October 17, 2015 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Im Expand

The backstory:

Going into his fight with Williams, Colón was undefeated. He was a rising star after making a professional debut in 2013, but suffered a career-ending blow in his fight against Williams.

After rebounding in the eighth round in his fight against Williams, he suffered a crushing body blow and a shot to the back of his head as he was falling, according to Premier Boxing Champions. Colón got back on his feet – bloodied and dazed, the boxing series reported, but the fight was over. The contest was ruled a disqualification.

Colón's parents filed a lawsuit against the ringside physician involved in the match, court records in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia show.

After 221 days in a coma, Colón entered into a long health journey and remained in a vegetative state – according to his fighter profile – before his family announced his death on Aug. 13.

What we know:

Colón’s family has invited the public to honor his life by attending a funeral service in Winter Park.

According to his obituary, Colón's family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 18 at 4:30 p.m. and a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m.

He'll be buried in a cemetery in Winter Park.

What they're saying:

Following the news of his death, global boxing organizations and public figures paid tribute to Colón’s memory.

Grammy-award winning artist Bad Bunny paid tribute to Colón in a heartfelt letter published under his name, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, in El Nuevo Dia.

Several boxing agencies also extended sympathies to Colón's family.

"A true warrior in every sense of the word, Prichard left us with profound lessons about life, resilience, and our sport. The entire boxing community mourns this heartbreaking and significant loss." — WBA Boxing, X

"The PBC Family sends its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Prichard Colon. May he Rest in Peace." — Premier Boxing Champions, X

"A warrior until the very end. The WBO family mourns the passing of Prichard Colón, whose courage, strength, and fighting spirit transcended the ring. His greatest fight became a testament to resilience and the unwavering love of his family. Rest in peace, champion." — World Boxing Organization, X