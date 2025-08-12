Printing error on Orange County sample ballots impacts nearly 89,000 voters

The Brief Orange County mailed nearly 89,000 sample ballots listing the wrong Democratic candidate in House District 40. Officials say the error originated in-house but stressed all official ballots are correct. The certified nominee, RaShon Young, won the Democratic primary on June 24.



The Orange County Supervisor of Elections says a printing error on sample ballots for the upcoming Special General Election in Senate District 15 and House District 40 has affected 88,972 voters.

What we know:

Nearly 89,000 voters in Orange County’s House District 40 received sample ballots containing incorrect candidate information ahead of the Special General Election. The ballot listed Travaris McCurdy as the Democratic candidate, when in fact the certified nominee was RaShon Young. Young secured the Democratic nomination on June 24 with 55.44% of the vote.

The backstory:

Before each election, the Supervisor of Elections mails sample ballots to voters as a reference tool. These mailings include candidate lists, polling locations, and voting instructions. The error occurred during the in-house preparation of the ballot’s artwork, when staff listed the wrong candidate and sent the file to the printing vendor.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Despite a standard proofing process, the oversight was not detected before mailing.

What they're saying:

Officials emphasized that the mistake only appears on sample ballots mailed to voters who did not request a vote-by-mail ballot. All official vote-by-mail, early voting and Election Day ballots are correct and list Young as the Democratic candidate.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS