PRIDE in St. Cloud canceled over safety concerns, organizers say

The organizers of PRIDE in St. Cloud decided Thursday to cancel this year’s event.

"In getting together as a group and with everyone involved, we made a conscious and collective decision that it was best for the safety of everyone," Brenda Torres, who helped market the event organized by Bozanich Photography Collaborative, said Friday.

Torres says a sign in Lake Nona that was tampered with to show "KILL ALL GAYS" earlier this week played a role.

"That, for us, was just very alarming," she said.

The event’s agenda had already been adjusted to comply with Senate Bill 1438, the new law Gov. Ron DeSantis signed this week which critics say targets drag shows that welcome kids.

Drag queens at PRIDE in St. Cloud wouldn’t have performed until later in the evening and only in front of adults.

"We were ready and willing to make changes, and we made those changes," Torres said.

But due to safety concerns, the drag performers, Torres says, pulled out. And after news of the tampered sign spread, the decision to cancel the event was made.

"Some people are just feeling empowered that not being nice is OK, and that does not sit well with us," Torres said.

Hours later, Tampa Pride also canceled an upcoming event, citing the new law as the reason.

But the organizers of Central Florida’s biggest pride event, Come Out with Pride in Orlando, want to send a clear message.

"We are happening," executive director Tatiana Quiroga said.

The event, which is scheduled for Oct. 21 at Lake Eola, may feature some changes this year to comply with the new law, but Quiroga says it’s not going anywhere.

"If anything, this is the time that our community needs to come together and really feel like we're not alone," she said.

The city of Kissimmee plans to host its annual Pridefest in about two weeks. A spokesperson says the event, which features drag bingo for adults only, is scheduled to go on as planned the city feels it'll "be compliant with any applicable laws."

"The event is meant to foster support towards the LGBTQ+ community while recognizing their contributions and impacts at a local level," the Kissimmee spokesperson said. "We’re looking forward to celebrating Pride with all of our friends, family, and neighbors."