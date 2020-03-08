President Trump to attend fundraiser in Central Florida on Monday

President Donald Trump will be in Seminole County on Monday.

“We got it through the grapevine that he was going to be visiting our area again and we were just so excited,” President Trump supporter Ann Brock said.

He’ll be in town for a private fundraising event and will be having lunch at a local businessman’s home.

Sharon Hanson lives near where the event is being held.

“Every time I’ve gone by, I’ve seen trucks pulling in,” Hanson said. “There’s a big banner on the house right now.”

Hanson said the president came to the same home in 2016 for another fundraiser.

Neighbors plan to meet early in the morning on Markham Woods Road to greet him.

“We are very anxious and excited to welcome our president,” Brock said.

We know very few details about the actual event. However, Air Force One is expected to land at Sanford International Airport on Monday morning. There is also a road sign telling traffic to stay off the shoulder between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

“There’s been a lot of amazing response to people wanting to join and just showing our support and appreciation for what he’s doing for our country,” Brock said.

Police are giving few details about security for the event.

FOX 35 has been told that there will be very brief road closures that are not expected to affect traffic.