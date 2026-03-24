Preliminary investigation: Palm Bay woman died by return fire after shooting at SWAT multiple times

The Brief A woman involved in a SWAT standoff March 23 died after officers returned fire at her. Reports from Palm Bay Police say Kamla Grimmer, 53, shot at officers multiple times during a SWAT standoff. The officers returned fire twice. A preliminary investigation suggests the woman died from return fire shot by Palm Bay Police.



A woman was found dead inside a Palm Bay home after police said she shot at them three times.

Preliminary investigation suggests the woman died from return fire shot by Palm Bay Police, the department said March 24.

What we know:

The Palm Bay Police Department responded to a home on the 800 block of Serenade Street Northwest, initially based on reports of loud music. The calls were received shortly before 3 p.m, March 23 and again at 3:40 p.m.

When officers responded and began making announcements via their vehicle’s public address system – around 4:17 p.m. – a woman – later identified as Kamla Grimmer, 53, – began shooting out the back of the home where officers were staged in a perimeter, the department said. At that time, police advised nearby residents to shelter indoors.

She was barricaded inside.

Police: Suspect shot at SWAT multiple times

Police attempted to persuade Grimmer to peacefully surrender, but around 6:09 p.m., she stood at her front door and shot at officers again. They fired back. Police reported that she immediately retreated inside. It was not known if she was hurt at this time.

SWAT later deployed gas into the home, leading to Grimmer shooting at officers minutes later. During this time, SWAT also returned fire.

Watch: Full press conference

‘No movement'

After not seeing any movement inside, SWAT deployed a drone inside, verifying that Grimmer wasn't moving. SWAT and medics entered the home around 7:17 p.m., finding Grimmer dead, Palm Bay Police said.

"There is no substantial history that would have led investigators to believe something to this extent would have occurred," police said in a March 24 statement.

A preliminary investigation shows the woman died by the officers' return fire, the department said. The officers involved are placed on administrative leave, pending results from the investigation.

"We always pray for the best outcome where no life is lost," Chief of Police Mariano Augello said in a released statement. "Our officers attempted every scenario possible to avoid a loss of life and showed great restraint during this incident. Unfortunately, after their lives, as well as those in our community were placed in immediate threat of deadly force by active gunfire, they were left with no other option but to return fire."

‘No hostages'

Grimmer was the only occupant in the home, Augello said March 23.

No police officers or civilians were hurt.

This was not a hostage situation, police confirmed.

What's next:

The investigation has been turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.