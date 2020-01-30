Powerball ticket worth $397 million sold in Florida

article

Check your tickets!

Someone in Florida is $397 million richer after winning the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night.

According to the Powerball website, the ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. If the winner chooses to take the lump sum payment, they'll get about $274.6 million instead of the annuity.

The winning numbers were 9, 12, 15, 31 and 60 with a Powerball of 2.

The last Powerball winner was on Nov. 2 when someone in California won the jackpot.

