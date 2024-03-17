Powerball jackpot up to $645M after Saturday's drawing

No one took home the big prize in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The numbers were 12, 23, 44, 57 and 61, and the Power Ball number was 5. The Power Play is 2x.

While nobody won the estimated $600 million Saturday night, three players – one each in Michigan, New Jersey and South Carolina – won $1 million after matching all five white balls.

(Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The next Powerball drawing is on Monday, March 18, at 11 p.m. ET with a jackpot up to $645 million, Powerball officials announced. Winners can choose a one-time cash payout option of $307.3 million or an annuity option, which is one immediate payment followed by 29 yearly payments.

The last time someone hit the Powerball jackpot was Jan. 1, when a player in Michigan won the $842.4 million grand prize – the tenth-highest Powerball prize ever won.

The jackpot for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing is expected to be around $875 million.

FOX Business contributed to this report.