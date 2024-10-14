Post Milton 'insurance villages' opening in the Bay Area: When and where
TAMPA, Fl - On Monday, Chief Financial Advisor Jimmy Patronis announced that the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Consumer Services is hosting ‘insurance villages’ in critical areas impacted by Hurricane Milton and Helene.
An 'insurance village' is a designated area where policyholders can meet with their insurance carriers in person. Giving them the opportunity to work together to file insurance claims.
There are currently four locations open or opening in the next week in the state.
BRADENTON - MONDAY, OCTOBER 14TH
Bradenton City Hall, Auditorium Building
101 12th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34205
- Opening Day - 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.
- Rest of week - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CLEARWATER - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15TH
Long Center
1501 North Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33765
- Opening Day - 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.
- Rest of week - 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.
LAKELAND - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15TH
RP Funding Center - Sikes Hall
701 West Lime Street
Lakeland, FL 33815
- Opening Day - 1 P.M. to 5 P.M.
- Rest of week - 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.
PLANT CITY - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16TH
Florida Strawberry Festival
303 Berryfest Place
Plant City, FL 33563
- Opening Day -10 A.M. TO 5 P.M.
- Rest of week - 9 A.M. TO 5 P.M.
Policyholders should bring as much documentation as they can, including:
- A driver’s license or other form of identification (Passport/State issued ID)
- Insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation
- Pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Helene
- Repair estimates
- Any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible
Due to space limitations, the insurance village will exclusively focus on insurance-related issues and staff from other agencies will not be present to assist with other post-storm benefits.
Each village will launch on an opening day and operate seven days a week thereafter.
Every village will remain open for as long as there is demand in each location.