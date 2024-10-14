Post Milton 'insurance villages' opening in the Bay Area: When and where

On Monday, Chief Financial Advisor Jimmy Patronis announced that the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Consumer Services is hosting ‘insurance villages’ in critical areas impacted by Hurricane Milton and Helene.

An 'insurance village' is a designated area where policyholders can meet with their insurance carriers in person. Giving them the opportunity to work together to file insurance claims.

There are currently four locations open or opening in the next week in the state.

BRADENTON - MONDAY, OCTOBER 14TH

Bradenton City Hall, Auditorium Building

101 12th Street West

Bradenton, FL 34205

Opening Day - 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Rest of week - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CLEARWATER - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15TH

Long Center

1501 North Belcher Road

Clearwater, FL 33765

Opening Day - 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Rest of week - 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

LAKELAND - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15TH

RP Funding Center - Sikes Hall

701 West Lime Street

Lakeland, FL 33815

Opening Day - 1 P.M. to 5 P.M.

Rest of week - 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

PLANT CITY - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16TH

Florida Strawberry Festival

303 Berryfest Place

Plant City, FL 33563

Opening Day -10 A.M. TO 5 P.M.

Rest of week - 9 A.M. TO 5 P.M.

Policyholders should bring as much documentation as they can, including:

A driver’s license or other form of identification (Passport/State issued ID)

Insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation

Pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Helene

Repair estimates

Any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible



Due to space limitations, the insurance village will exclusively focus on insurance-related issues and staff from other agencies will not be present to assist with other post-storm benefits.

Each village will launch on an opening day and operate seven days a week thereafter.

Every village will remain open for as long as there is demand in each location.



