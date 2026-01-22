Possible peeping Tom? Sanford Police seek information to identify suspicious person

The Brief The Sanford Police Department is seeking information to identify a suspicious person. The person who reported this incident said similar incidents occurred several times this month. Anyone with surveillance footage connected to this incident is asked to contact the police department.



The Sanford Police Department is looking for information to identify a suspicious person they described as a possible "peeping Tom."

Sanford Police are looking for a person suspect of looking into a person's home multiple times.

What we know:

A person was captured on security camera on Dec. 23, around 12:40 a.m. acting suspiciously and looking into a home in the area of Laurel Avenue and 12th Street. Camera footage shows a person with short brown hair covered with a green blanket, placed over their head and around their face, while looking back and forth.

The footage of the person looking around continues for 20 seconds.

This case is being investigated as a possible peeping Tom, Sanford Police said.

On December 23, 2025, around 12:40 AM, this person was captured on a security camera acting suspiciously and attempting to look into a private residence in the area of Laurel Avenue and 12th Street. Security footage shows the person looking into the home's front windows and… pic.twitter.com/6YX7AizNsz — SanfordPolice (@SanfordPolice) January 22, 2026

Police said the suspicious person was looking into a home's front windows and unlawfully entering the fenced-in backyard.

A person who reported the incident told police similar incidents occurred multiple times over the past month. They believed the suspect was the same individual each time, police said.

What you can do:

Anyone who has experienced a similar situation or has surveillance footage that could be connected to this incident, is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department.