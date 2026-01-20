Portuguese man o’ war spotted along Space Coast beaches

The Brief Man o’ war and blue jellyfish have been spotted washing ashore along Florida’s Space Coast. Experts warn the animals’ tentacles can still sting, even when dead, causing painful welts. Beachgoers are urged to avoid contact and admire the wildlife from a distance.



Beachgoers along Florida’s Space Coast are being urged to use caution after Portuguese man o’ war and blue jellyfish were spotted washing ashore in recent days.

Sightings have been reported along beaches between Indialantic and Melbourne Beach, where visitors say the marine animals have been appearing in noticeable numbers.

Though visually striking with their bright blue coloring, experts warn they deliver a powerful and painful sting.

The Portuguese man o’ war, which is related to jellyfish and coral, uses long tentacles to capture prey. Even when washed up on shore or no longer alive, the tentacles can still sting, according to biology experts at the University of Florida.

"It’s pretty painful," one beachgoer said, describing the sting as feeling like "hundreds of bee stings."

Experts caution people not to touch the air-filled float or trailing tentacles, which can remain venomous for days. Stings can cause painful welts that may last for weeks in humans.

Officials said it is unclear how long the man o’ war will continue to appear along Brevard County beaches. Beachgoers are advised to admire the creatures from a distance and remain aware of wildlife while visiting the shoreline.