Portillo's sets new opening date for Orlando location

After postponing the grand opening of Portillo's because their "buns need more time to steam," the famous food chain says its new Orlando location will now open on March 23.

The restaurant was originally set to open on March 2.

Portillo's will be located in The Village at O-Town West in Orlando at 7715 Palm Parkway. It will open at 10:30 a.m.

"Our team relishes the opportunity to serve our loyal Central Florida fans on our new opening date, March 23rd," said Michael Portillo, Vice President of Restaurant Support.

The chain, which originated in the Chicago-area, is known for signature items like Chicago-style hot dogs, famous Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, and Portillo’s famous chocolate cake.

The new location will reportedly be 7,800-square-feet and will include double drive-thru lanes and two large covered outdoor patios. The interior features a diner theme, with an ode to rock ‘n roll with an electric guitar ceiling installation.

"We’re thrilled to expand our presence in Florida and be part of such an iconic community," Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo previously said. "This new restaurant will allow us to bring Portillo’s to long-time fans and first-time guests in the Orlando area, as well as serve the many tourists in one of the country’s most popular destinations."

This will be Portillo’s third Florida location and 64th location in the nation. The other two Sunshine State locations are in Tampa and Brandon.

