Port Canaveral’s CEO says Norwegian cancellations a bump in the road

Port Canaveral is joining Miami, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale with the latest round of cruise cancellations fueled by the coronavirus omicron variant.



Norwegian Cruise Line is suspending sailings for two weeks. Port Canaveral’s CEO Captain John Murray calls it a bump in the road for the industry.



"We may see a slowdown in cruising, but I do not see any indication that we are going to have the same cessation of operations as we did in 2020," Murray said.



Jenn Lee, the vice president of industry engagement at Travel Planners International sings the same tune.



"From the 4200 travel advisors that we support across the country, we saw a two-week dip in new sales and cancellations, but they are already starting to go back up," Lee said.



Lee says travelers booking a cruise in the coming months should go in with an open mind given the number of cancellations, but she says most cruise lines are offering refunds.

The ships impacted include

Norwegian Pearl cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 17, 2022

Norwegian Dawn cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 18, 2022

Norwegian Getaway cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 19, 2022

Norwegian Escape cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 22, 2022

Norwegian Joy cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 22, 2022

Norwegian Sky cruises with embarkation dates through and including February 25, 2022

Pride of America cruises with embarkation dates through and including February 26, 2022

Norwegian Jade cruises with embarkation dates through and including March 3, 2022

Norwegian Star cruises with embarkation dates through and including March 19, 2022

Norwegian Sun cruises with embarkation dates through and including April 19, 2022

Norwegian Spirit cruises with embarkation dates through and including April 23, 2022

If you have an active reservation for one of the affected cruises above, you will automatically receive a refund of your cruise fare in the original form of payment for the amount paid, according to Norwegian.

