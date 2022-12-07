Porch pirate targets man in Altamonte Springs

'Tis the season for porch pirates. According to Security.org, one out of four people has had a package stolen in the past three months.

It recently happened in Altamonte Springs. Home surveillance video shows a woman wearing a face mask who looks like she’s dropping something off, but instead, she picked something up, which was Corey Staffeld’s package.

"She had like a clear bag. I guess she tries to make it look like she’s a food delivery person or something. It looks a little less conspicuous," Staffeld said.

It’s happening all across the country. According to Security.org, more than half of all Americans have been impacted by package theft, and he number of thefts has increased over the last two years.

"I actually think the best thing to do is low-tech. You might want to just have lights," Gabe Turner, director of content for seucirty.org, said.

Turner also recommends having packages delivered somewhere other than your home, like a workplace or trusted neighborhood store, having packaged delivered into a delivery-safe lock box, or using "Amazon Key," which gives delivery drivers a key to your garage to deliver packages inside.

"It is a really nice safety measure because people aren’t usually going to go through the difficulty of getting through one of those tiny garage windows," Turner said.