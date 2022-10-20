Popeyes Thanksgiving turkey available for doorstep delivery for 1st time

For the first time ever, many Americans will soon be able to order Popeyes' annual Cajun-Style Turkey for delivery in honor of Thanksgiving 2022.

The pre-cooked Thanksgiving turkey is available for pre-orders and deliveries will start shipping out on Monday, Oct. 24, according to a news release FOX Business obtained from a Popeyes representative.

Online pre-orders can be made on Popeyes’ special website – thecajunfix.popeyes.com – which is open to residents in the U.S. who aren’t living in Hawaii or Alaska.

Popeyes says doorstep deliveries will take one to three days once dispatched.

The Cajun-Style Turkey will also be available for pre-order pickups or spur-of-the-moment purchases from local restaurants while supplies last.

Customers are encouraged to call their local Popeyes restaurant to inquire about Cajun-Style Turkey participation and pre-order availability.

Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkey is marinated in a signature blend of Louisiana-style seasonings, slow-roasted and flash-fried. The turkey only needs to be thawed and heated before it’s served.

Cajun-Style Turkeys that are set for doorstep delivery are priced at $94.99 and sales tax might apply depending on state laws, Popeyes’ Cajun Fix website notes. Shipping is included in online orders.

The cost of a Cajun-Style Turkey that’s picked up from a participating Popeyes restaurant starts at $49.99, but pricing varies by location , a representative for Popeyes told FOX Business.

Popeyes says Cajun-Style Turkey purchases don’t include side orders, but the limited-time Thanksgiving dish pairs well with its signature mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, biscuits or one of the chain’s other southern sides.

Turkey prices are expected to be higher this year due to inflation and avian flu outbreaks, according to a report published by the American Farm Bureau Federation on Sept. 28.

The Washington, D.C.-based agriculture insurance company and lobbying group noted that all retail food prices were 11.4% higher in August compared to last year.

"The retail price for fresh boneless, skinless turkey breast reached a record high of $6.70 per pound in September, 112% higher than the same time in 2021 when prices were $3.16 per pound," the federation wrote in their report.

While turkey prices are higher than last year, the American Farm Bureau Federation predicts that there should be enough turkeys available to meet Thanksgiving demand.

