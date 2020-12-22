Grady Judd: Husbands, veterans and youth football coach among those arrested in child porn operation

article

Thirteen men -- some identified as husbands, one is an Air Force veteran, and another is an assistant coach for a youth football team in Polk County -- all face child porn charges in the latest operation by the sheriff's office, detectives said.

It was the agency's sixth roundup of child pornography suspects under "Operation Guardians of Innocence." Sheriff Grady Judd said Tuesday the suspects face over 2,300 charges and collectively face $12.5 million in bond.

"Here's our warning: we're not done yet," Judd said. "We're coming after you all. If you didn't go to jail this time, you'll go to jail next time."

The operation began in early December. Judd said through tips from the community, detectives were able to establish probable cause and obtained 23 search warrants. Then, they seized all known electronic devices belonging to the 13 suspects.

The youngest person arrested was 20 years old, and the oldest was 47 years of age.

"Some of these wives knew what these husbands were doing. Some of them didn't," Sheriff Judd explained. "Tell us -- or else you can wake up one day and it's your daughter they're taking a picture of or worst, sexually abusing.'

According to the sheriff, the imagery included thousands of photos and videos showing babies, toddlers, and children being forced into sexual acts.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office provided the following information in regards to each suspect:

Shaun David Bonacci, 43, from Davenport

Detectives searched Bonacci’s cell phone and located images of boys between the ages of 10 and 12-years old being sexually battered. Bonacci told detectives he emailed the photos to another unknown individual. He told detectives he is a former Air Force mechanic

Henry Dunn, 47, from Winter Haven

Detectives searched Dunn’s electronic devices and located images and videos of children between the ages of 5 and 11-years old being sexually battered. Detectives also discovered child pornography images that Dunn had uploaded to Facebook.

Jonathan Godwin, 20, from Winter Haven

Detectives searched Godwin’s electronic devices and located videos of children between the ages of 5 and 11-years old being sexually battered. Godwin told detectives he sometimes shared videos in chat groups on the KIK application.

Silas Toussaint Harris, 27, from Lakeland

Detectives searched Harris’s electronic devices and located hundreds of videos of children being sexually battered, some as young as 12-months old. Harris told detectives has viewed and shared child pornography on Twitter. Harris told detectives he works as a stockman for Walmart and is the assistant coach for the Lakeland Destroyers youth football team.

Christian Martinez-Rivera, 30, from Haines City

Detectives searched Martinez-Rivera’s cell phone and located images of children between the ages of 3 and 6-years old being sexually battered. He told detectives he is employed as a FedEx driver.

Clifford Wayne Rogers, 40, from Bartow

While executing a search warrant at Rogers’ residence, detectives located a tablet that contained 212 images of children being sexually battered, some as young as 1 to 3-years old. Detectives also located marijuana in Rogers’ vehicle. He told detectives he was employed with Payne Heating and Cooling as a service technician.

Judd said he has hired Payne Heating and Cooling before for its services.

"The thought that I could've had this guy in my house frightens me," the sheriff said, adding that Rogers brought a tablet to work to look at child porn. "But he wouldn't admit that he would look at child porn while at work."

"His bond is a million dollars," Judd added. "He never needs to be in another person's house."

Robert Thomas Schank, 47, from Davenport

Detectives searched Schank’s electronic devices and located videos of children as young as 2-years old being sexually battered. Schank told detectives he had shared these videos in chat groups on the KIK application. Schank told detectives he is the manager of a Bed Bath and Beyond store in Kissimmee.

Sheriff Judd said Schank has a wife.

"He said, 'I probably should be remorseful but it's out there and I'm going to look at it,' Judd said Tuesday. "You know what, we're going to put you in jail. Merry Christmas."

Eugene Skaggs, Jr., 28, from Polk City

Detectives searched Skaggs’ residence and seized 2 cell phones, two computers, a tablet, two smartwatches, and storage devices. During an interview, Skaggs told detectives that he started to look at child pornography out of curiosity, and then he started sharing and trading images and videos of children as young as 12-months old being sexually battered. He also told detectives he is employed with Watson Clinic.

The sheriff said when investigators arrived at his home, he thought there were they because of his backyard chickens.

"No, we arent there to enforce the chicken rules," Judd said.

Detectives said Skaggs' interest in child pornography started after he watched Jeffrey Epstein documentary.

Skaggs is also married, the sheriff said.

Michael Tateishi, 47, from Lakeland

Detectives searched Tateshi’s electronic devices and located hundreds of pornographic (or nude) videos and images of children as young as 8-12 months old. Tateshi told detectives he is employed as an UBER driver, and is a retired Air Force Master Sergeant.

Joquin Trejo, 44, from Bartow

Detectives searched Trejo’s cell phone and located images and video files of children as young as 3-months old being sexually battered. He told detectives he is currently unemployed.

Judd said Trejo is living in Polk County illegally and is from Mexico. He said a truck had to be sent to his home to transport him to jail.

"He weighs in at a slim 520 pounds," the sheriff described, "but he does fit in the county jail."

Kevin Scott Woods, 39, from Polk City

Detectives searched Woods’ cell phone and located pornographic (or nude) images of children as young as 6-years old. Scott told detectives he receives $1450 a month from Social Security Disability Benefits.

"He sits at home while you work and pay taxes…for him to indulge in child pornography," Judd said.

Detectives said Woods confessed after they found child pornography images.

"But then he threatened to eat people's faces off or stab people in jail. Nice guy, don't you want to room with him?" the sheriff said. "We put the detention staff on notice of his bizarre statements."

Eddy Zumeta, Jr., 32, from Winter Haven

Detectives searched Zumeta’s electronic devices and located images of children between the ages of 8 and 11-years old being sexually battered. During the investigation, detectives discovered Zumeta also advertised online child pornography from his apartment. Zumeta told detectives he works as a lifeguard at Shades of Green Resort.

Shawn Fitzgerald, 46, from Lakeland

Back in November, detectives arrested Fitzgerald a Lakeland High School teacher, and charged him with 408 counts of possessing child pornography. At the time of his arrest, he was the varsity soccer coach for Lakeland High School and a Youth Director at First United Methodist Church in Bartow.

On November 25, 2020, following a forensic search of Fitzgerald’s electronic devices, detectives located another 389 images and videos of children as young as 12 months old being sexually battered. Fitzgerald has been charged with an additional 389 counts of child porn possession.

The results of Operation Guardians of Innocence V were released over the summer, which led to the arrests of 16 men on child porn charges. Those individuals included a pharmacist, a nurse, and two theme park employees, as well as husbands and fathers, were among those arrested.