Man arrested for lying about carjacking to get car back from girlfriend, Polk deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested after reporting a carjacking that never happened, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
According to PCSO, Kenneth Davis, Jr., 32, told a dispatcher someone stole his Chevrolet Camaro at gunpoint on Wednesday in the parking lot of the Park Village shopping center in Mulberry.
The sheriff's office says Davis eventually admitted to a deputy that he made up the carjacking because his girlfriend had taken the car, and he wanted it back.
"I have been dealing with law enforcement my whole life and I know what to tell you guys to get you here faster," Davis told the deputy, according to PCSO.
Davis faces a charge of falsifying a police report, along with drug charges, after Judd says the deputy found marijuana and paraphernalia on Davis.
The suspect also had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in a previous domestic violence case.
