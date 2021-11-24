Police: Woman injured, man dead in attempted murder-suicide in Altamonte Springs

article

Police say a woman was injured and a man is dead in what appears to be an attempted murder-suicide.

Altamonte Springs police say officers responded to 895 Wymore Road on Tuesday night about a shooting.

"Upon arrival, responding officers rendered aid to a 40-year-old female victim who had sustained a gunshot wound," police said. "The victim was immediately transported to the hospital by the Seminole County Fire Department with a non-life-threatening injury."

Police say a 43-year-old male suspect who was known to the victim was located in the same complex, a short distance from the original scene.

"Upon officer’s contact, the male turned the firearm on himself, firing one round causing a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

The male was pronounced deceased at Orlando Reginal Medical Center a short time later.