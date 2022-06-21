Police: Woman found dead in Altamonte Springs, investigators question person of interest

article

Police said a woman was found dead inside an apartment in Altamonte Springs Tuesday and investigators are calling her death "suspicious."

The Altamonte Springs Police Department said its officers discovered the woman, who is believed to be in her early 20s, shortly before 9 a.m. after responding for a well-being check at the apartment complex on Ballard Street off S. Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

Authorities said they are questioning a person of interest and that the case remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 407-339-2441 or dial 911.