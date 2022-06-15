Police warn of bears in this Daytona Beach community

article

Officers are warning the public about bears that have been recently spotted in an area of Daytona Beach.

Two bears were seen in the area of South Nova Road and South Seneca Street over the last few days, the Daytona Beach Police Department said in a social media post Wednesday.

"The bears appear to be mom and cub and are foraging through garbage cans and other items looking for food," the police department stated.

Authorities are asking the community to not feed or approach the bears, stating that they can be "extremely dangerous."

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is monitoring the situation. FWC officials suggest residents do the following to stay safe:

Secure garbage, pet food and birdseed

Secure livestock with electric fencing

Be aware of your surroundings and keep dogs on a short leash during walks

If you are having conflicts with bears, contact the FWC.