Police: Shooting at apartment complex prompts lockdown at Lake County high school

A Lake County high school was placed on a modified lockdown after a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday morning.

Officers with the Tavares Police Department responded to the scene at the 300 block of Lanthe Street just after 6:30 a.m. They said two people who know each other exchanged gunfire.

No one was injured.

"It appears this is an isolated incident," police said.

Tavares High School was placed on a modified lockdown as a precautionary measure due to the vicinity of the incident.

Police say this is an active investigation at this time.