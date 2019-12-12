Police: Shooting at apartment complex prompts lockdown at Lake County high school
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Lake County high school was placed on a modified lockdown after a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday morning.
Officers with the Tavares Police Department responded to the scene at the 300 block of Lanthe Street just after 6:30 a.m. They said two people who know each other exchanged gunfire.
No one was injured.
"It appears this is an isolated incident," police said.
Tavares High School was placed on a modified lockdown as a precautionary measure due to the vicinity of the incident.
Police say this is an active investigation at this time.