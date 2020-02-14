Police searching for suspects in shootout at Lake Mary hotel

Police are investigating after they say a shootout happened in the parking lot of a hotel in Lake Mary.

Zach Hudson with the Lake Mary Police Department told FOX 35 News the call came about shots fired around 5:30 a.m. It happened at the La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham in the 1000 block of Greenwood Boulevard.

"We had two different parties that were actually firing at each other here in the parking lot," he said.

Police say both suspects got away.

It's unknown if either of them were hit by the gunfire.

The area was roped off by yellow crime scene tape as police worked the scene.

Police say several cars not involved in the incident were sprayed with bullets.

This a developing story.