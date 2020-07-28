Police searching for mother of little boy found wandering Florida neighborhood

article

Police in Florida and Alabama are searching for a woman who is believed to be the mother of a small boy found wandering alone in a Broward County neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to FOX 23, the woman also has ties to Georgia.

Miramar police say they were actively searching for Leila Cavett. The little boy was found walking alone near SW 68 Ave and 18th Street.

"We are concerned for her safety and well-being," police said in an update on Facebook.

Cavett was last seen driving a white Chevy 3500 (mid-to-late 90s model), with a maroon or red tailgate. There may be a “Baby on Board” sign on the passenger window.

Miramar police said the child appears to be 2 to 3 years old. Investigators said officers spent hours canvassing the area and knocking on doors but said no one recognized the toddler.

WSVN7 News in Miami spoke with a woman named Gina Lewis who lives in Alabama and says the little boy is "100%" her nephew, 2-year-old Kamdyn. She said her sister, Leila Cavett, is Kamdyn's mother and that Leila had been living in Georgia.

“Only the worst things possible are going through my mind because I know my sister, and she might do some crazy things sometimes, but she would never leave Kamdyn. She would never leave him,” Lewis told WSVN.

On Monday night, the Miramar Police Department posted a request for information on Facebook about a woman named Leila Cavett, who may be the child's mother.

Officers are asking anyone who has information about the boy or his mother's whereabouts is asked to call Miramar police at 954-602-4000.