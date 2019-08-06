Police searching for missing and endangered Port St. Lucie teenager

article

The Port St. Lucie Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager.

Chloe Mai Farren, 16, was last seen on August 3 around midnight at a family member's home in Port St. Lucie.

Police consider her missing and endangered.

Chloe is 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and no known tattoos. Police do not have a description of clothing she last seen wearing.

Anyone who knows where Chloe Mai Farren is, please contact PSLPD at (772) 871-5001, Detective D'Angelo 772) 344-4077 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477).