Police searching for missing 13-year-old Clermont girl

Have you seen Kara Teeuwen?

Clermont police are searching for the 13-year-old girl who has not been seen since Monday night.

According to authorities, Kara was last seen in the area of 1480 Hammock Ridge Road in Clermont, Florida around 8:00 p.m. She was reported missing nearly an hour later.

Kara weighs approximately 110 pounds, and is 5-feet 2-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Kara was seen last wearing blue jeans with a black long sleeve shirt with roses on it.

It is unknown if she has a working cell phone.



Anyone with information on Kara’s location should contact the Clermont Police Department at (352) 394-5588.