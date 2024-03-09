Police search for suspect in deadly shooting in DeLand

DeLand Police detectives are searching for a suspect linked to a deadly shooting on Saturday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of W. Beresford and S. Parsons Avenue., where they found a person in the roadway with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was not immediately identified, pending notification of next of kin.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, believed to be between 25 and 35 years old. He was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants, a white shirt, and a black backpack.

The suspect was last seen entering the Sha-De-Land Mobile Home Park at 1100 S. Woodland Boulevard. Authorities caution the public against approaching the suspect, as he is deemed armed and dangerous. Instead, individuals are urged to contact law enforcement promptly if the suspect is sighted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeLand Police Department/Volusia County Sheriff's Office at 386-626-7400.