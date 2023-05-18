Police search for man accused of robbing bank in Altamonte Springs
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - The Altamonte Springs Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing a bank Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. at the Truist Bank located at 888 West State Road 436.
Officers said a man dressed in all black entered the business and passed a bank employee a note demanding money. Police said he implied he had a gun and a bomb.
The man left the bank in a red vehicle with an unknown amount of money.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call the police department at (407) 339-2441 or dial 911. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.