Police say woman slapped supermarket employee after refusing to wear mask

Colorado’s Parker Police Department has launched an appeal to identify a woman who allegedly refused to wear a face mask before slapping a supermarket worker on February 3.

"We need your help to ID a suspect," the department tweeted.

This footage shows the altercation at the King Soopers Marketplace in Cottonwood. Police said the woman refused to wear a mask despite being asked several times.

"The Cottonwood King Soopers employee said they were slapped by the suspect, Feb 3 at approx 5:50 pm. The suspect refused to wear a mask despite being asked several times & ran from the store afterward."

Authorities are asking anyone who can identify her to call police.