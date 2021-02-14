Expand / Collapse search

Police say woman slapped supermarket employee after refusing to wear mask

By Storyful
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 35 Orlando

(Credit: Parker Police Department via Storyful)

COLORADO - Colorado’s Parker Police Department has launched an appeal to identify a woman who allegedly refused to wear a face mask before slapping a supermarket worker on February 3.

"We need your help to ID a suspect," the department tweeted. 

This footage shows the altercation at the King Soopers Marketplace in Cottonwood. Police said the woman refused to wear a mask despite being asked several times.

 "The Cottonwood King Soopers employee said they were slapped by the suspect, Feb 3 at approx 5:50 pm. The suspect refused to wear a mask despite being asked several times & ran from the store afterward."

Authorities are asking anyone who can identify her to call police. 