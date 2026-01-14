Police probe racist vandalism found inside Mount Dora church preschool
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Police are looking for information in a vandalism investigation after racially offensive comments were written inside multiple classrooms of a Mount Dora church.
What we know:
The Mount Dora Police Department responded to First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora on Jan. 12 regarding a possible burglary. In a search, officers found several racially offensive comments were written in marker inside multiple classrooms, the police department said.
The church said the break-in and vandalism occurred over the weekend at the church's preschool, the pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora told FOX 35 in a statement. Since then, the school was closed for a day during the investigation and clean-up, the pastor said.
No items appeared to be stolen or missing, police said.
What's next:
The church said it's working closely with police and taking proactive steps to ensure a secure environment for children.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police department at 352-735-7130.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Mount Dora Police Department and the Pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora.