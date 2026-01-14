Expand / Collapse search

Police probe racist vandalism found inside Mount Dora church preschool

January 14, 2026
The Brief

    • Mount Dora police are conducting a vandalism investigation after racially offensive language was found in a church preschool.
    • The church pastor said someone broke in and vandalized multiple classrooms over the weekend.
    • Police are looking for information regarding this incident. 

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Police are looking for information in a vandalism investigation after racially offensive comments were written inside multiple classrooms of a Mount Dora church. 

What we know:

The Mount Dora Police Department responded to First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora on Jan. 12 regarding a possible burglary. In a search, officers found several racially offensive comments were written in marker inside multiple classrooms, the police department said. 

The church said the break-in and vandalism occurred over the weekend at the church's preschool, the pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora told FOX 35 in a statement. Since then, the school was closed for a day during the investigation and clean-up, the pastor said. 

No items appeared to be stolen or missing, police said. 

What's next:

The church said it's working closely with police and taking proactive steps to ensure a secure environment for children. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police department at 352-735-7130. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Mount Dora Police Department and the Pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora.

