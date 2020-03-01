Police: Off-duty Orlando police officer involved in shooting, not injured

article

The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Investigators were called to the Tohoqua subdivision in reference to a shooting involving an off-duty Orlando police officer.

Officials say one person received multiple gunshot wounds, but it was not the off-duty Orlando police officer.

Detectives say the officer was not injured.

The St. Cloud Police Department says it is working with the State Attorney's Office, but did not elaborate.

It also said its officers are in contact with everyone involved in the incident and will release additional details once they are available.

This is a developing story.