Police: New Port Richey man arrested after throwing hot dog at St. Pete officer

article

When a St. Pete officer warned a street vendor in downtown to stop selling hot dogs after-hours, the man threw one of the franks at police, officials said.

After midnight Saturday, officers said they gave several warnings to 47-year-old Jason Stoll, telling him he was in violation of a city ordinance. They said a street-closure permit ended at the time, but he continued selling hot dogs in the roadway in the 200 block of Central Avenue.

Stoll was asked to put down a hot dog but continued to try and sell it, according to Stoll's arrest affidavit.

"The defendant became extremely upset and intentionally threw the hot dog at [an officer]," police wrote in the document, adding that the officer was in his full police uniform when it occurred.

READ: Video: Suspect with flamethrower torches flag at Uhuru House in St. Petersburg

Officials noted that there was an "indication of alcohol influence."

Stoll, who has a New Port Richey address, was arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence.