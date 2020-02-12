Police: Multiple roads closed as units investigate bomb threat in Cocoa

article

Multiple roads in Cocoa are blocked as police work a bomb threat, police say.

The Cocoa Police Department confirmed on Twitter that patrol units are working a bomb threat a the Probation and Parole offices.

They said that the areas around Varr Avenue, Lake Drive, Ohio Street, Fiske Boulevard, and State Road 520 are blocked.

They are reportedly waiting on a bomb detection dog. It is advised to avoid the area in the meantime.

This story is developing, check back for updates.