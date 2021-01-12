Police: Motorcyclist killed after colliding with vehicle on S.R. 408

A motorcyclist was killed and another rider was injured after colliding with a vehicle on Monday night in Orlando.

Orlando police say the crash happened on State Road 408 eastbound and Conway Road.

"A vehicle and a motorcycle collided causing both riders on the motorcycle to be ejected. One of the riders was pronounced deceased on scene," police said.

The other was taken to the hospital. Police say that person is expected to survive.

This is an active investigation. Check back for details.