Police: Mother arrested for allegedly punching, burning, biting 1-month-old baby

An Oklahoma mother was arrested on Monday after police say she abused her 1-month-old baby.

According to WCYB, Lea Robinson of Tulsa is being held on $50,000 bond.

A child abuse investigation was reportedly launched in 2019 after the baby was brought to a hospital with severe diaper rash and facial bruising, WCYB reported.

Authorities reportedly were told by Robinson that she punched the baby because she would not stop crying. Robinson also reportedly admitted to officials that she knew the water was too hot when she gave her daughter a bath.

WCYB reports that a doctor who examined the baby said that she had bruising to the face from being bitten and also had burns on her buttocks.