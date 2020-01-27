Police: Man falls asleep in drug store, grabs cigarettes on his way out

Police in Winter Haven say a man fell asleep inside a Walgreens bathroom last night, and he helped himself to a carton of cigarettes on his way out.

Kendrick Marshall allegedly told police that he had fallen asleep. When he woke up, the store was closed and everyone had left, leaving him locked inside the building.

Video surveillance showed him realizing the doors had been locked and then becoming visibly annoyed. Moments later, Marshall is seen unlocking the front door and leaving.

About three minutes later, though, he can be seen coming back into the Walgreens, only to go back behind the counter to take a pack of Newport cigarettes and leave again.

Officers arrived and arrested Marshall in the parking lot across the street. After realizing that the store was completely empty, Marshall told the officers, “I figured the store was mine at that point.”

Marshall, 33, is now being charged with two misdemeanors and a felony charge of burglary.