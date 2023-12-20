Florida deputy shot at by suspect in Deltona; standoff underway, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News

A suspect shot at a Volusia County deputy, prompting a lengthy standoff in Deltona Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The deputy has a non-life-threatening injury and is reportedly doing OK, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

Deputies are asking residents to avoid the area of 3230 Whitehorse Court as SWAT works to take the suspect – who is barricaded in his vehicle – into custody.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Volusia County deputies are investigating in the area of Captain Drive and Sawyer Circle in Deltona, Florida, Wednesday morning.

