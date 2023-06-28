Expand / Collapse search

3-year-old boy dies after falling from high-rise apartment building in Alexandria

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
3-year-old boy falls to death from Alexandria high-rise apartment building: police

Police in Alexandria are investigating a death at the Arrive Apartments on Yoakum Parkway. Police Chief Hayes says a 3-year-old boy fell out of a window and succumbed to his injuries. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from the scene.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Police in Alexandria say a 3-year-old boy died after falling out of a window at a high-rise apartment building in Alexandria Wednesday. 

According to the Alexandria Fire Department, at 1:56 p.m., a caller reported that the child had fallen from the Arrive Alexandria apartment complex in the 200 block of Yoakum Parkway. 

Units arrived within five minutes but crews did not transport the victim to the hospital at that time. 

Alexandria Police are investigating the death and said residents should expect a moderate police presence in the area.

It's not yet known what floor the victim fell from. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. 