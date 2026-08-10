Police investigate swastika spraypainted over Congressman Randy Fine’s campaign sign

The Brief Flagler Beach police are investigating after a swastika was spray-painted over a campaign sign belonging to Jewish U.S. Congressman Randy Fine at an early voting location. Fine noted that because the antisemitic vandalism occurred on government property at a polling site, federal authorities may investigate the act as potential voter suppression. The incident highlights ongoing campaign sign destruction across Central Florida while sparking concern over rising antisemitic rhetoric during election season.



Flagler Beach police are investigating after someone spray-painted a swastika over a campaign sign belonging to U.S. Congressman Randy Fine.

The sign had been placed at an early voting location over the weekend, with early voting underway ahead of the primary election. According to Fine—who is Jewish—the act of vandalism could lead to federal investigation and charges.

What we know:

Fine, who is running for reelection for U.S. House District 6, said he had a couple of campaign signs around Central Florida and that he placed more himself this weekend.

One of those signs was placed at an early voting location in Flagler Beach, which he put up on Saturday. By Monday morning, he got a call from an elections' worker saying it had been vandalized, Fine told FOX 35's Marie Edinger.

The City of Flagler Beach said it has been notified about the incident, and the Flagler Beach Deputy Police Chief also confirmed they’re looking into it.

Normally, crimes with campaign signs are considered petty theft or criminal mischief, Edinger reported.

Potential federal investigation

Representative Fine says the FBI may take a look at the case too, to see if the act may constitute voter suppression – since it was done at a polling place. FOX 35 has not confirmed with the FBI whether they are taking up an investigation into the incident.

Previous vandalism incidents during election cycles

The backstory:

Vandalism of political signs has been an ongoing issue across Central Florida in recent election cycles.

In the last election cycle, a mayoral candidate and her campaign manager faced charges in Titusville for allegedly stealing campaign signs. The same happened to two teens accused of taking signs for a Brevard County Commission candidate.

In Winter Park, the campaign treasurer for a city commission candidate was accused of bribing teens to steal campaign signs.

Orange County Commission candidate Austin Arthur said dozens of his campaign signs were shot with paintballs, spray painted, and otherwise vandalized.

‘It’s really, really affected me'

What they're saying:

Fine, said he isn’t angry – he’s just sad that someone would be hateful enough to paint a swastika over his campaign sign.

"I was a lot more upset than I expected to be. I'm sort of grappling with it," Fine told FOX 35 in an exclusive interview. "It's really, really affected me. And I'm not gonna lie, I'm pretty upset about it."

The Congressman feels there’s been a lot of anti-Semitic rhetoric in the U.S. recently – and he feels in the District 6 race in particular.

And he thinks the more that idea is promulgated, the more people feel comfortable espousing that type of hate.

"It upsets me that I live in a world where people, Jewish kids, let alone any kid, had to see that. And that there's someone with so much hate in their heart that they were willing to go on to government property and, and do this."