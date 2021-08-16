Police investigate after vehicle fires at Orlando apartment complex

The Orlando Police Department has launched an investigation after multiple vehicles at an apartment complex caught fire overnight.

The incident reportedly happened at the West Vue Apartments on Raleigh Street in Orlando. The fires are all out at this time but the damage looks to be extensive.

FOX 35 reporter Amanda McKenzie was at the scene on Monday morning and confirmed that the Orlando Fire Department is investigating this incident as an arson.

No one was said to be injured. There is no word yet on any potential suspects.

Police ask that anyone who may know anything about the car fires call Crimeline at 1 -800-423-TIPS.

