Police in search of suspect in Sanford shooting that left teen dead

Police in Florida have identified a suspect in a homicide that left a teenager dead in Sanford.

Sanford police officers are on the hunt for Marquis Antwan Goodwine Jr., 18, who allegedly shot, and killed 18-year-old Lovell Brown.

On July 9, around 1:15 a.m., Sanford police officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting with injuries in the area of 25th St and Hartwell Ave. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Lovell Brown suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said that the altercation started when Brown was walking to a nearby store with family members when they ran into another group that included Goodwine Jr. They said Goodwine Jr. seemed to have recognized Brown and the two started fighting. In the middle of the altercation, police said Goodwine Jr. took out a gun and shot Lovell Brown multiple times then fled on foot.

The Sanford Police Department now has an active arrest warrant on Goodwine Jr.

"One young man’s life is lost and another has destroyed his future," said Deputy Chief Trekelle Perkins. "We, as a community, need to continue to address young adults and even teenagers who think gun violence is the way to solve their problems. The effects of these choices are permanent and devastating".

Sanford police detectives are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Goodwine Jr. to come forward and contact the Sanford Police Department or call Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org. Calls made to the Crimeline number remain anonymous, and tips that lead to solving homicides can get to $5,000 in cash rewards.