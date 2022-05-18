Police ID woman found shot dead in car parked outside Walgreens in DeLand

article

Police said they have identified the woman found dead in a car parked outside a Walgreens in DeLand on Tuesday.

According to the DeLand Police Department, officers were called out to the Walgreens located at the corner of East New York and South Amelia Avenue just after 1 p.m., after a citizen called concerned about a car.

When police arrived, officers said they found Latosia Warren, 35, dead inside the car. Police said she had been shot.

The car had been parked outside the store since early Sunday, and it did not belong to her, the police department said during a news conference Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the police department said they do not believe the incident was a random act of violence.

Officers said they believe Warren is from out of town, and is either from somewhere else within the state of Florida or from another state.

DeLand police said they are investigating a potential suspect but did not provide any other details regarding the person.

Police are unaware at this time if Warren was reported missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.