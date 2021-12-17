Police: Florida mom, friend arrested after baby dies from suffocation, cocaine in system

article

Melbourne police have arrested a couple in the death of their baby back in July.

In an update on Friday, police say they had found the 18-month-old baby lying on the floor unresponsive at the home on Bluebird Blvd. on July 28. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say the baby had been living in a small camper style trailer with her mother, Melissa Lehman, Lehman’s boyfriend, and a friend of the couple identified as Mark Shriver.

"The trailer was littered with trash, drug paraphernalia to include hypodermic needles, prescription medication, loose wiring, and a loaded firearm, all

of which were within reach of the child," police said, adding that rotten food and insects were also in the trailer.

Officials say the mother had been sleeping with the child on a small bed. On the night of the baby's death incident, it is believed Shriver rolled on top of the

child which caused her to suffocate.

Both men in the house admitted to using drugs intravenously the night prior, police said.

In October, the Brevard County Medical Examiner ruled that the child’s death resulted from cocaine toxicity with probable mechanical asphyxia.

"Other significant factors included low body weight and the presence of cannabinoids."

Officers say Lehman did not provide a safe environment for her child which led to her death. She was arrested for Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child and Child

Neglect and is currently being held at the Brevard County Jail.



On December 16, an arrest warrant was issued for Shiver for Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child and Child Neglect. He was arrested and isbeing held

at the Brevard County Jail.

