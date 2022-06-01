Police: Child left in hot car while parents shopped at Home Depot in Seminole County

article

Police in Casselberry arrested two parents accused of leaving their child in a hot car while they shopped at a Home Depot Sunday afternoon.

Thankfully, witnesses in the area were able to get the boy out of the locked car, according to the Casselberry Police Department.

The child's parents – Wengen Shi and Caijue Yuan – went inside the home improvement store located on South US Highway 17-92 off Seminola Boulevard and reportedly left the child in the car because the child was asleep, according to an arrest report.

TRENDING: Hurricane season begins with potential tropical system likely to impact Florida

The car was off, locked and the windows were rolled up, police said. Officers said when they responded to the incident around 4:40 p.m., it was approximately 91 degrees outside.

Shoppers in the area first noticed the car when its alarm began going off, police said. A woman walked over to the car and found the boy inside trying to find a way to open the car door.

The woman began talking to him, trying to help him unlock the door – which went on for approximately 15 minutes, the report stated.

Eventually the child was able to get one of the car doors open.

STORY: Parasailing accident in Florida Keys leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Police said his face was "flushed, red and sweaty" and that he was "drenched in sweat."

Witnesses took the child into the store to get air conditioning and gave the child water to drink as they waited for paramedics and law enforcement to arrive.

When officers spoke with the parents, Yuan, the mother, said she thought they were inside the store for approximately 10 minutes, the arrest report stated.

Both parents reportedly said the "employees were taking too long" when they were trying to check out, according to police.

Advertisement

The parents were taken to the Seminole County Jail on a charge of child neglect.