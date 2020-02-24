Police attempt to find missing driver after vehicle is abandoned along Lake Ivanhoe

First responders found an abandoned vehicle near the embankment of Lake Ivanhoe and now they are trying to track down the driver.

An Orlando Fire official said it was around 3 a.m. on Monday when crews responded to a crash near Ivanhoe Boulevard and Magnolia Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered the vehicle near the embankment of Lake Ivanhoe. It was missing a tire and had damage to the front passenger side.

Firefighters did not find anybody inside the vehicle and called in a dive team to search the lake. Orlando Police also used its helicopter to search by air but first responders did not find anybody in the water.

Police are working to locate the driver.

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest developments on the search and more.