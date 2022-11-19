Police asking for public's help with identifying pedestrian killed in Lake Mary
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a pedestrian who was killed in Lake Mary early Saturday morning.
Around 1:35 a.m., police said they responded to the area of W. Lake Mary Blvd., and Primera Blvd after a person was struck and killed by a car. The person who was killed had no identification on them during the incident, police said.
The man is described as a white male, approximately 60 to 70 years old, 5'8 to 6 feet tall, and 180 to 210 pounds. He has gray hair and was wearing the following:
- Joseph A. Bank button-up shirt
- Blue jeans
- Black socks with a design of a sloth
- Brown J&M sheepskin slip-in shoes
- Silver TAG Heuer watch
- Graphite/silver wedding band
- He had a pair of black reading glasses inside his shirt pocket
If you have any information that can help to identify the man, contact the Lake Mary Police Department at (407)-665-6445.