Police asking for public's help with identifying pedestrian killed in Lake Mary

By FOX 35 News Staff
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a pedestrian who was killed in Lake Mary early Saturday morning. 

Around 1:35 a.m., police said they responded to the area of W. Lake Mary Blvd., and Primera Blvd after a person was struck and killed by a car. The person who was killed had no identification on them during the incident, police said.

The man is described as a white male, approximately 60 to 70 years old, 5'8 to 6 feet tall, and 180 to 210 pounds. He has gray hair and was wearing the following:

  • Joseph A. Bank button-up shirt
  • Blue jeans
  • Black socks with a design of a sloth
  • Brown J&M sheepskin slip-in shoes
  • Silver TAG Heuer watch
  • Graphite/silver wedding band
  • He had a pair of black reading glasses inside his shirt pocket

If you have any information that can help to identify the man, contact the Lake Mary Police Department at (407)-665-6445.