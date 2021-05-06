Police: Arrest made in fatal shooting of military veteran in downtown Orlando

article

The Orlando Police Department said they have arrested a person in the shooting death of a man on Sunday in downtown Orlando.

Police will provide more details during a news conference at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

According to officers, Joseph Torres, 34, was shot to death while walking on Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. early Sunday.

Investigators said a group of people were standing near a building Torres was passing, and when he tried to walk through the group, officers said the suspect blocked his path and a fight started.

Officials said the suspect fired a gun and shot Torres, who died. At the time, no suspect was arrested.

Police say Torres was a military veteran.

"A military veteran and a youth in their prime have been affected by violence this past weekend," Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón said. "Enough is enough."

