Police: 2-year-old boy fatally shot at Cocoa home

A two-year-old boy has been fatally shot at a home in Cocoa, police said.

The Cocoa Police Department said that they received a call at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday from a neighbor who saw the mother with the victim. The incident occurred on Owasso Street in Sunrise Village.

They said that several people were in the home at the time.

The shooting does not appear to be intentional, according to police. They are investigating.

This story is developing, check back for more details.