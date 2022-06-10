Police: 2 women dead, man injured in Titusville shooting; suspect at large

article

Titusville police are searching for a gunman they said killed two women and seriously injured a man early Friday morning.

According to investigators, this happened around 5 a.m. near Tropic Street and Brown Avenue. Two women were found dead and a man has life-threatening injuries, police said.

A suspect who is possibly known to the victims remains at large. This is an active investigation.

